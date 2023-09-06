Progress In Assam-Arunachal Border MoU Implementation, Says Arunachal Pradesh CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu confirmed on Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh regarding the border dispute is being actively implemented.

In response to a query from Congress member Wanglin Lowandong, Khandu stated that in areas where the issues are clear, a pilot survey will soon take place. The pilot survey will be conducted in Kamengbari and Bhalukpong in the West Kameng district after discussions with the Survey of India and the Assam Chief Minister.

For areas and districts where certain matters remain unresolved, Khandu assured that the respective regional committees are actively addressing them.

Forest areas not surrendered to Assam: Khandu

Regarding the villages recommended by the local commission, Khandu clarified that, as of now, 115 villages will remain with Arunachal Pradesh, while eight will be in Assam. In exchange for this, three villages in Lower Siang and one village each in Lower Dibang Valley and Pakke Kessang districts have been adjusted to Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu emphasised that the government has not surrendered the forest areas claimed by Assam, especially in the eastern part of the state.

He also mentioned that appropriate measures have been taken to adjust areas and villages based on the recommendations of the local commission and mutual agreements by regional committees.

Regarding the government's stance on the 1951 recommendations of the Bordoloi Commission, where over 3,000 square kilometres of land from erstwhile NEFA was transferred to Assam, Khandu reiterated that the state government has consistently opposed the unilateral notification of 1951.

On April 20 this year, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh signed an agreement in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve their long-standing border disputes. The border between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh stretches for 804.1 kilometres.

Arunachal Pradesh, which attained statehood in 1987, has maintained that several forested tracts in the plains traditionally belonged to hill tribal chiefs and communities and were "unilaterally" transferred to Assam earlier. The matter had been contested in the Supreme Court for an extended period after the state achieved statehood.

