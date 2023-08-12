PTC India Net Profit Rises 6% To Rs 143 Crore In June Quarter

Power trading solutions provider PTC India has reported a 5.62 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 142.70 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year.

The rise is attributed primarily to higher revenues. The company's consolidated net profit for the same period last year was Rs 135.10 crore, according to a regulatory filing. Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 4,863.46 crore from Rs 4,310.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profitability

"The company achieved an impressive 21 per cent growth in profitability, propelled by strong growth in volumes and effective working capital management," PTC India Chairman and Managing Director Rajib K Mishra said.

Mishra mentioned that challenges faced by the financial subsidiary PFS in recent years have been successfully addressed, as evident from sequential financial metrics. He added that the company is actively exploring ways to monetize its wholly-owned subsidiary, PTC Energy Ltd, with interest expressed by leading corporations. The bidding process is ongoing and is expected to conclude soon.

Market share

Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX), backed by PTC, has gained ground in business volumes, capturing a third of the market in the term-ahead segment. The introduction of innovative products like HP-TAM and AS-RTM is expanding HPX's market presence and establishing its credibility as a reliable platform. Policy initiatives from the Government of India are anticipated to create a favourable business environment, further improving HPX's growth prospects.

(With PTI inputs)