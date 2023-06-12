PTC Industries Locked In 20% Upper Circuit On Heavy Volumes

PTC Industries' shares surged by daily maximum limit of 20 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,672.80 on Monday, June 12.

PTC Industries is an engineering components manufacturer for various critical and super-critical applications in the aerospace, defence and industrial sector. It exports more than 75 per cent of its products to various countries across the world.

The share price of PTC Industries opened at Rs 3,132 on Monday and was locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 3,672.80 on the BSE. The trading volume on the counter jumped as 10,000 shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 4,876 shares traded daily in the past wo weeks.

The company reported net profit margin of 9.46 per cent for the quarter ending March 2023, higher than the previous quarter where it was 7.76 per cent.

PTC Industries' subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, a metal components manufacturer for aerospace, received approval from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to supply components for aerospace applications last month.

"This is yet another major approval received by ATL recently demonstrating the technological capabilities that the company has built in a short period of time. This is a significant achievement for us, and we will now be working with one of Israel's leading organisations and a global leader. This would also open great opportunities for us for exports in the defence and aerospace sectors," said Sachin Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of PTC Industries.

According to recent reports, the component manufacturer plans to invest Rs 300 crore in establishing a titanium recycling plant in Lucknow, with the aim of becoming a supplier in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Agarwal said the proposed capital expenditure is over and above the ongoing Rs 350-crore expansion at its titanium casting plant, and that the new investment will serve the aerospace and defence industry.

"We have a 50-acre campus near the Brahmos facility, which already is our customer, in the Lucknow Defence Corridor. The proposed titanium recycling facility will be the first of its kind plant in the private sector in the country," he told PTI.