Punjab: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh Approves ₹360/quintal SAP For Sugarcane; Sidhu Backs Move

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh has given in to the farmers demands and approved a ₹35 per quintal hike for sugarcane. This came after 5 days of farmers protest.

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh approves ₹360/quintal SAP for sugarcane; Sidhu backs move

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh settled for a higher state agreed price (SAP) for sugarcane crops. Since Friday, state farmers have been protesting against the incredibly low SAP issued by the state. The decision to hike the SAP of sugarcane to ₹360/quintal was passed after Singh held a meeting with the farmer leaders.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has given in to the farmers demands and approved a ₹35 per quintal hike for sugarcane. This decision was taken by Capt Amarinder as the issue regarding sugarcane prices entered the fifth day on Tuesday, impacting rail services and road traffic. The Chief Minister said the farmers were not to blame for the problem which was caused by Punjab’s poor finances. He said while he was always with the farmers and wanted to do his best for their welfare, the state’s fiscal crisis had prevented him from increasing the SAP earlier. He said that balancing the needs of the farmers with those of the cooperative and private sugar mill owners was tough, given the prevailing fiscal situation.

Media adviser to the Punjab CM, Raveen Thukral tweeted, "Conceding the demand of sugarcane farmers, Punjab CM @capt_amarinder has approved another hike of Rs 35 per quintal in state agreed price (SAP) for crushing season 2021-22. The farmers will now get Rs 360 per quintal - Rs 2 higher than neighbouring Haryana[sic]".

Sidhu welcomes the move post criticising the CM over sugarcane prices

Party's state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday had called for a resolution of the issue. Sidhu had pointed out that despite the high costs of the cultivation in Punjab, the SAP was lower than what BJP-led Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand had. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu pointed out that the SAP in Punjab should be better. However, on the passing of the new price, Sidhu immediately welcomed the move with open arms stating that Punjab now had the highest SAP among the four states.

What was the base of the agitation?

Farmers had previously expressed their disappointment over the state government's decision to increase the sugarcane's state agreed price from ₹310 to ₹325. Their original demand was ₹400 per quintal and they had also asked the government to clear their pending dues of ₹200-250 crore.

While showing their protest, farmers had blocked a national highway and rail tracks over the issues in Punjab’s Jalandhar and other areas, forcing the authorities to cancel trains or divert traffic. Railway officials in the Ferozepur division said a refund of ₹53.65 lakh was given to 12,300 passengers for the cancellation of trains so far. A total of 27 trains were cancelled while 22 were either diverted or short terminated on Monday, railway officials said.

