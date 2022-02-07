Punjab National Bank Drops Interest Rates On Savings Account By 0.5% For Second Time

In a major development, Punjab National Bank has reduced the interest rate paid to the customers on savings accounts by 0.5 % - both on the amounts below and above 10 lakh. The latest amendments came into force on February, 03, 2022.

PNB Savings Account Interest Rate revised

The revised rate of interest stands at 2.75% per annum for amounts below Rs 10 lakh in a savings account and the same stands at 2.80% for the amount saved above Rs 10 lakh up to Rs 500 crore. The updated rate of interest on the balance of Rs 500 crore and above is 3.25% annually. The revised interest rates on domestic and NRI savings accounts have been made applicable since February 03, 2022. Both the old and the new customers will be given interest annually on the revised rates.

Interest Rate of PNB Savings Account dropped

Interestingly, the national bank has reduced the interest rate on savings account twice in the last two months. Earlier in December 2021, the national bank had decreased the interest rates on savings accounts by 0.5%. Before December 2021, PNB was offering 2.80% savings interest on a balance below Rs 10 lakh and 2.85% on the balance above Rs 10 lakh and below Rs 500 crore.

The latest announcement has disappointed people, as the measure is another cut on their pocket. The bank has taken the measure to revive itself after suffering a big loss in the net profit. As per the PNB, the bank has suffered a 123% decrease in a year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 1, 127 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

However, the government-owned bank is intending to increase interest rates by 25 to 30 basis points in February, according to SS Mallikarjuna Rao, PNB's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Rao stated during a virtual news conference that PNB's interest rates are among the lowest. The interest rates on PNB's home loans range from 6.5 to 7%. The government-owned bank's total income for the quarter was Rs 22,026 crore, down from Rs 23,042 crore in the previous year's same quarter.

Image: PTI