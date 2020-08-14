Punjab: 'Reduce GST On Battery,' Say E-vehicle Manufacturers From Ludhiana

The manufacturers of electric vehicles from Ludhiana, Punjab have asked for a decrease in the GST on the batteries of the e-vehicle. This move comes after the government permitted the sale and registration of e-vehicles without pre-fitted batteries. While this move may increase the sale of electric vehicles, it will burn a hole in the pocket of the consumers which may discourage them from picking an e-vehicle.

GST on e-vehicle batteries

The manufacturers of electric vehicles from Ludhiana, Punjab have demanded that the Goods and Services Tax on the batteries be reduced. The battery of e-vehicle accounts for nearly 40 per cent of its cost and as per the new rule, the battery will be sold separately. Earlier, the GST on the battery was 5% but now it will 28% if bought separately. This move has received a mixed reaction from manufacturers

"We welcome the decision, but there is not much infrastructure. There would be a requirement of swapping machines and most of the states don't have them. However, the main challenge remains GST which is higher when customers will get batteries attached separately. Since the cost would increase, we request the government to reduce GST. Rest, the sales would definitely increase if the government provides infrastructure. This would also reduce pollution levels and benefit the environment," said AGM E-bike of Avon Cycle Amandeep Singh. "If a customer purchases battery separately, they will have to give 28 per cent GST while purchasing a lead-acid battery and 18 per cent GST while purchasing lithium battery. If they purchase the e-vehicle along with the battery, the GST is 5 per cent. This would be painful and expensive for the customers," said an e-bike seller Subhash Malik.

On Wednesday, the government allowed the sale and registration of the vehicles without pre-fitted batteries which is aimed at increasing the sales as the upfront cost of the e-vehicle would be a lot lesser.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has allowed registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries. Further, there is no need to specify the Make/Type or any other details of the Battery for the purpose of Registration. Vehicles could then also be sold in the market without the battery. This will make the upfront cost of the electrical 2 wheeler (2W) and 3 wheelers (3W) to be lower than ICE 2 and 3W. The battery could be provided separately by the OEM or the energy service provider," said a press release by the Ministry.

(With inputs from ANI)