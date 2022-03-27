PVR, Inox Leisure Announce Merger Deal; To Become India's Largest Multiplex Chain

PVR Limited and Inox Leisure Ltd on Sunday announced their decision to merge to create the largest multiplex chain in India with a network of more than 1,500 screens. The boards of both the film exhibition players have approved an all-stock amalgamation of Inox with PVR.

The merged entity will be called PVR Inox Ltd with the branding of existing screens to persist as PVR and Inox. New cinemas opened post the unification will be branded as PVR Inox, the two companies said in separate regulatory filings.

According to the agreement, Inox will merge with PVT in a share swap ratio of 3 PVR shares for every 10 shares of Inox. "The amalgamation is subject to the approval of the shareholders of PVR and INOX, respectively, stock exchanges, SEBI and such other regulatory approvals as may be required," the filing said.

"Post the merger, the promoters of INOX will become co-promoters in the merged entity along with the existing promoters of PVR," it added.

Inox promoters will have a 16.66% stake while PVR promoters will have a 10.62% stake in the combined entity

Ajay Bijli to be MD of combined entity

When the merger comes into effect, the board of the merged firms would be reconstituted with total board strength of 10 members and promoter families of both the companies will have equal representation with two seats each/ Ajay Bijli of PVR will be appointed as the Managing Director (MD) and Sanjeev Kumar would be appointed as the Executive Director (ED) of the merged entity. PVR's Ajay Bijli will be appointed as the Managing Director and Sanjeev Kumar would be appointed as the Executive Director of the merged entity.

PVR CMD Ajay Bijli said: "The partnership of these two brands will put consumers at the centre of its vision and deliver an unparalleled movie-going experience to them. The film exhibition sector has been one of the worst impacted sectors on account of the pandemic and creating scale to achieve efficiencies is critical for the long term survival of the business and fight the onslaught of digital OTT platforms". Presently, PVR operates 871 screens across 181 properties in 73 cities, while Inox Leisure Ltd runs 675 screens across 160 properties in 72 cities.