PVR Inox Slashes Food, Beverage Prices By Up To 40%

Multiplex chain PVR Inox has responded to widespread social media backlash regarding its high food and beverage prices by introducing significant price reductions. The company has slashed prices by up to 40 per cent and introduced attractive food combos and offers to provide affordable options for customers.

Starting from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 6 pm, PVR Inox is offering food combos starting from Rs 99. Additionally, on weekends, customers can enjoy bottomless popcorn with unlimited refills and bottomless Pepsi. These initiatives aim to bring down the overall expenditure on food and beverages by as much as 40 per cent, according to a statement from PVR Inox.

The discounted offers, including the 'Bestseller @ 99', are applicable for individual bookings and cannot be availed for group bookings or special shows. Furthermore, these offers are available only for offline purchases and are not applicable in luxury cinema formats such as LUXE/Gold and TLC cinemas, including Director's Cut.

Backlash on social media

The decision to lower prices came after a social media user, @tridipkmandal, complained about the exorbitant costs of food and beverages at PVR Inox. The tweet gained significant attention, highlighting the growing concern amongst movie goers regarding the affordability of cinema experiences, particularly for families.

Responding to the viral tweet after 10 days, PVR Inox acknowledged the importance of customer opinions and announced its plans to address the issue. PVR Inox Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli stated, "We have been actively listening to consumers' thoughts on our F&B pricing strategy and have, therefore, curated cost-effective F&B deals that will appeal to movie goers and address their concerns."

Bijli further expressed confidence in the upcoming movie lineup. "The line-up for the next few quarters looks phenomenal and we are sure that the excitement of the movies will be well-serviced by our newly structured F&B offerings," he added.

In conjunction with PVR Inox's price reductions, the government recently reduced the goods and services tax (GST) rates and lowered the service tax on F&B in theatres from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. PVR Inox clarified that it was already charging GST at 5 per cent on all F&B items sold at its cinemas.

"This clarification will help resolve industry-wide concerns for the sector, which includes more than 9,000 cinema screens across the country, in avoiding GST-related disputes/litigation, ensuring tax certainty and revival of the theatrical business post-pandemic," it said.