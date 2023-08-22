Pyramid Technoplast IPO Subscribed 18.29 Times, NII Portion Booked 32 Times

Pyramid Technoplast IPO: Pyramid Technoplast's share sale vial initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed a whopping 18.29 times on final day of the issue, data from the National Stock Exchange showed. Pyramid Technoplast shares were in very high demand among the non-institutional investors (NII) and retail investors as shares set aside from them were subscribed 32 times and 15 times respectively. Portion set aside for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), which include large investors like banks, mutual funds and foreign institutional investors (FII), was booked 10 times.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO: All you need to know about

Pyramid Technoplast raised Rs 153 crore from the IPO which comprises of fresh issue of Rs 91 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 62 crore.

The company sold shares in price band of Rs 151-166 per share and as retail investor can bid for minimum one lot of 90 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. At the upper end of the price band one lot of Pyramid Technoplast shares in the IPO is priced at Rs 14,940.

Pyramid Technoplast shares were trading at a premium of Rs 20 in the grey market, as per market observers. The estimated listing price of Pyramid Technoplast's shares is Rs 186 a share, 12 per cent higher than the IPO price.

Pyramid Technoplast has reserved 50 per cent of shares in the IPO for retail investors, 20 per cent of shares are kept aside for non-institutional investors, 18 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and 12 per cent for anchor investors.

The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO for repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, funding working capital requirements of the company, and for general corporate purposes.

Pyramid Technoplast shares are expected to list on August 30 and the allotment process will be completed by August 25.



