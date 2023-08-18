Pyramid Technoplast IPO Subscribed 82% Within Hours, Check Lot Size, GMP Here

Pyramid Technoplast IPO: Pyramid Technoplast's share sale vial initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription from today, August 18 and was nearly fully booked within hours of opening, data from stock exchanges showed. The company is planning to raise Rs 153 crore from the IPO which comprises of fresh issue of Rs 91 crore and offer for sale worth Rs 62 crore.

All you need to know about Pyramid Technoplast IPO

Pyramid Technoplast is selling shares in price band of Rs 151-166 per share and as retail investor can bid for minimum one lot of 90 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. At the upper end of the price band one lot of Pyramid Technoplast shares in the IPO is priced at Rs 14,940.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO will close on Tuesday, August 22.

Pyramid Technoplast demand status

Pyramid Technoplast shares were in very high demand among the investors as the issue was nearly fully subscribed within hours of opening. Pyramid Technoplast IPO was subscribed 82 per cent as of 2:09 pm, data from stock exchanges showed.

Pyramid Technoplast shares were among very high demand among the retail individual investors as the portion set aside for them was booked 1.22 times, pie set aside for non-institutional investors was booked 35 per cent and qualified institutional investors showed lukewarm response to the IPO on the first day of the issue.

Pyramid Technoplast has reserved 50 per cent of shares in the IPO for retail investors, 20 per cent of shares are kept aside for non-institutional investors, 18 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and 12 per cent for anchor investors.

The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO for repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, funding working capital requirements of the company, and for general corporate purposes.

Pyramid Technoplast shares were trading at a premium of Rs 20 in the grey market, as per market observers. The estimated listing price of Pyramid Technoplast's shares is Rs 186 a share, 12 per cent higher than the IPO price.

Pyramid Technoplast's financial performance

Pyramid Technoplast's assets increased from Rs 183.76 crore in 2022 to Rs 225.78 crore in 2023. Similarly, revenue grew from Rs 402.64 crore in 2022 to Rs 482.03 crore in 2023. The profit after tax also rose from Rs 26.15 crore in 2022 to Rs 31.76 crore in 2023. The company's net worth expanded from Rs 75.20 crore in 2022 to Rs 107.25 crore in 2023, while reserves and surplus increased from Rs 71.29 crore in 2022 to Rs 75.97 crore in 2023. However, total borrowing witnessed a decline, reducing from Rs 64.77 crore in 2022 to Rs 55.34 crore in 2023.

