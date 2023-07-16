Q1 Earnings, Global Trends, And FII Activity To Guide Markets This Week: Analysts

Analysts predict that the domestic equity markets, currently at record high levels, will be influenced by quarterly earnings, global trends, and foreign fund movement.

To gauge the market direction, investors will closely monitor the movement of the rupee and the global oil benchmark Brent crude. Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, emphasised the importance of considering global stock market trends, fluctuations in the rupee-to-dollar exchange rate, and crude oil prices, as they play a crucial role in shaping the overall market trend. He further added that institutional activity will also have a significant impact on market trends.

Several major earnings reports are set to be announced this week, including those from Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Ashok Leyland, DLF, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, and Reliance Industries.

Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President at Master Capital Services Ltd, highlighted the key factors that will drive the markets in the coming days, which include global and domestic cues, upcoming quarterly earnings, FII (Foreign Institutional Investors) and DII (Domestic Institutional Investors) activities, progress of monsoon, and crude oil prices.

In the previous week, the 30-share BSE benchmark witnessed a significant jump of 780.45 points or 1.19 percent. The Sensex reached a new all-time closing high of 66,060.90 on Friday, while hitting its all-time intra-day peak of 66,159.79 during the day. The NSE Nifty also ended at a new record high of 19,564.50 on Friday, with a lifetime intra-day peak of 19,595.35.

On the global front, China will release an update on its economic growth in the April-June quarter on Monday.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, commented on the uninterrupted flows of FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) into India. FPIs are consistently investing in financials, automobiles, capital goods, realty, and FMCG sectors, contributing significantly to the surge in stock prices within these sectors and propelling the Sensex and Nifty to scale record highs.

(With PTI Inputs)