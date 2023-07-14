Radisson Hotel Group Expands Portfolio With Radisson Blu Resort In Kumbhalgarh

Radisson Hotel Group, an international hotel chain, announced the addition of Radisson Blu Resort in Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan, to its portfolio. The newly unveiled hotel is strategically located near the UNESCO World Heritage site, Kumbhalgarh Fort, offering convenient access to popular tourist destinations in Rajasthan, including Ranakpur Jain Temple and Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary.

Travellers can reach the hotel within a two-hour drive from Maharana Pratap Airport in Udaipur and Udaipur City Junction Train Station.

Zubin Saxena, Managing Director & Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, expressed excitement about the new addition, stating, "We are thrilled to unveil Radisson Blu Resort Kumbhalgarh, a true gem in our growing portfolio."

The Radisson Blu Resort in Kumbhalgarh is the only property in the region to be certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Guests at the resort can enjoy various amenities, including a fitness centre, spa, and outdoor pool. The hotel also offers recreational activities such as artisanal, puppet, and pottery workshops, guided treks led by naturalists, jungle visits, and cultural trails, according to the group's statement.

Sharad Mishra, Director & Owner of Radisson Blu Resort, Kumbhalgarh, expressed delight in collaborating with Radisson Hotel Group, stating, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey as a hospitality brand, as we join forces with a renowned global leader in the industry."