Rahul Bajaj No More: Amul India Pays Heartfelt Tribute To The 'dynamic' Industrialist

While tributes continue to pour in after the demise of Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Auto, the FMCG brand Amul India has also paid its glowing tribute to the veteran industrialist on Sunday. In its latest doodle created in a black and white background, Amul has captioned it with "Mera, uska, unka inka, hamara Bajaj..." and further called it a tribute to one of India’s most dynamic and respected industrialists. The tweet so far has over 200 likes followed by multiple retweets.

#Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India’s most dynamic and respected industrialists... pic.twitter.com/9jZiZPmp6O — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 13, 2022

The dairy brand has never failed to impress the viewers through its engaging and nostalgic doodles created as a mark to pay tributes. A few days back, in another similar doodle, Amul paid tribute to the veteran singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar after she passed away at the age of 92.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter for paying his condolences to the family and friends of Rahul Bajaj and remembering his noteworthy contribution to the world of commerce & industry. PM Modi said, "Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2022

Along with him, President Ram Nath Kovind also paid his tributes and said, "A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family."

While many from the Indian industry also paid extended their condolences and paid their tributes to Rahul Bajaj. Among them were Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, TVS chairman Venu Srinivasan, RPG group head Harsh Goenka, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kotak Mahindra Bank managing director Uday Kotak, and many others.

Veteran industrialist to be cremated with full state honour

Earlier on Saturday, February 12, veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj passed away at the age of 83 in Pune's Ruby Hall Hospital at 2:30 PM. As informed by the Bajaj group in a statement, the industrialist took his last breath in the presence of his close family members after he was not keeping well for the time being and was undergoing treatment for cardiac and lung-related problems.

He will be accorded a state funeral on Sunday at the Vaikuntha Crematorium in Pune at 4 PM on Sunday while his mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Akurdi in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area for people to pay their last homage. His mortal remains were earlier brought to his residence in the morning and the preparations are underway for his last rites.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@Amul_Coop