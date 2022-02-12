Rahul Bajaj No More: PM Modi Remembers Industrialist's Noteworthy Contributions, Passion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered his condolences over the demise of ace industrialist Rahul Bajaj, who passed away at Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on February 12. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote that he is pained by the demise of former Bajaj Auto chairman and lauded the latter's contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Underlining Bajaj's passion for community service, the PM remembered him as a great conversationalist.

Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2022

President Kovind expresses sadness over Rahul Bajaj's demise

In a heartfelt tribute, President Ram Nath Kovind too expressed his sadness and offered his condolences. "Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family", President Kovind wrote.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid tributes to the industrialist saying that he was passionate about his work and was a mentor to budding entrepreneurs. "A stalwart of Indian industry passes away. Shri. #RahulBajaj was passionate about his work. He spoke for the entire industry and mentored many budding entrepreneurs. Condolences to his family and friends", the Finance Minister wrote on Twitter.

Moreover, Union Ministers including Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan too offered their condolences. While Puri called the ex-Bajaj Auto chairman a 'pioneering industrialist', Pradhan said that his death has left 'the world of commerce and industry poorer'.

Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal pay tribute

Congress member Rahul Gandhi acknowledged the passing of Bajaj and shared a picture of him with a caption that read, "Rahul Bajaj’s passing is a big loss to India. We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter for paying his tributes to Bajaj highlighting his contributions toward India's development.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, on the other hand, also acknowledged the Padma Bhushan winner's 'rich contribution' to Indian industries and added, "May his family members find strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace".

My heartfelt condolences on demise of noted industrialist, former chairman of Bajaj Group Padma Bhushan Sh. Rahul Bajaj. He made a rich contribution towards the industrial growth of the country. May his family members find strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 12, 2022

Sad that country's iconic industrialist Rahul Bajaj is no more. He leaves behind a great legacy with far- reaching contributions to the Indian economy.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and followers. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 12, 2022

Image: PIB/Twitter/@SuhelSeth