Last Updated:

Rahul Bajaj No More: PM Modi Remembers Industrialist's Noteworthy Contributions, Passion

PM Modi said that he was pained by the demise of former Bajaj Auto chairman and hailed the latter's contributions to the world of commerce and industry.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Rahul Bajaj

Image: PIB/Twitter/@SuhelSeth


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered his condolences over the demise of ace industrialist Rahul Bajaj, who passed away at Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on February 12. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote that he is pained by the demise of former Bajaj Auto chairman and lauded the latter's contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Underlining Bajaj's passion for community service, the PM remembered him as a great conversationalist.

"Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti", PM Modi's tweet read. 

READ | Abhishek Singhvi recalls 'lighter moments' with Rahul Bajaj; 'knew him for decades'

President Kovind expresses sadness over Rahul Bajaj's demise

In a heartfelt tribute, President Ram Nath Kovind too expressed his sadness and offered his condolences. "Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family", President Kovind wrote.

READ | Rahul Bajaj's funeral to be held with full state honours, informs Maharashtra CM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid tributes to the industrialist saying that he was passionate about his work and was a mentor to budding entrepreneurs. "A stalwart of Indian industry passes away. Shri. #RahulBajaj was passionate about his work. He spoke for the entire industry and mentored many budding entrepreneurs. Condolences to his family and friends", the Finance Minister wrote on Twitter.

READ | Rahul Bajaj no more: Anand Mahindra, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw pay tribute to ace industrialist

Moreover, Union Ministers including Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan too offered their condolences. While Puri called the ex-Bajaj Auto chairman a 'pioneering industrialist', Pradhan said that his death has left 'the world of commerce and industry poorer'. 

READ | Rahul Bajaj no more: Politicians condole demise of ex-Bajaj Auto chairman

Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal pay tribute

Congress member Rahul Gandhi acknowledged the passing of Bajaj and shared a picture of him with a caption that read, "Rahul Bajaj’s passing is a big loss to India. We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones". 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter for paying his tributes to Bajaj highlighting his contributions toward India's development. 

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, on the other hand, also acknowledged the Padma Bhushan winner's 'rich contribution' to Indian industries and added, "May his family members find strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace".

Image: PIB/Twitter/@SuhelSeth

Tags: Rahul Bajaj, Padma Bhushan, Bajaj Auto
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND