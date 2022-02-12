Rahul Bajaj Passes Away: What Happened To Padma Bhushan Awardee & Ex-Bajaj Auto Chairman?

Former chairman of Bajaj Auto, Rahul Bajaj passed away on February 12 in Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune at the age of 83. The veteran Industrialist was known for leading the Bajaj Group for 40 years. He stepped down from the apex position in April 2021, allowing his son Rajiv to take over the realm. An alumnus of Harvard Business School and a Padma Bhushan awardee, the ace industrialist's demise has had tributes pouring from many major politicians and his counterparts.

What happened to Rahul Bajaj?

Rahul Bajaj was suffering from pneumonia in his last days. He was also diagnosed with heart problems and was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic earlier in January this year. Dr. Parvez Grant, Chairman of the Ruby Hall Clinic informed reporters that he was under treatment for cardiac and lung-related problems for the last one month. Dr. Grant said that the main problem were concerning his old age and revealed that his condition was deteriorating by day ever since his admission and he passed away at 2:30 pm in the afternoon on Saturday.

A statement from the Bajaj Group revealed that the industrialist passed away in presence of his close family members at the clinic.

Tributes pour in for the Padma Bhushan Awardee

Rahul Bajaj received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in 2001 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha where he served as an MP from 2006 to 2010. Born on June 10, 1938, Bajaj was appointed as the company's Chairman in 1965. Now that the industrialist has departed for the heavenly abode, many politicians, entrepreneurs and industrialists paid their respects.

यशस्वी उद्योजक, समाजसेवी और बजाज के पूर्व चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित राहुल जी से मेरे अनेक वर्षों से व्यक्तिगत संबंध रहे हैं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 12, 2022

"My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and former chairman of Bajaj. I have had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul ji for many years", Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote. Meanwhile, Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank also expressed his grief through a tweet that read, "Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him".

Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/UpVMh0z7R1 — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) February 12, 2022

Rahul Bajaj was the one who put average Indians on two motorised wheels.



In his passing away, we have lost a far sighted and outspoken business leader.



My sincere condolences to his family and numerous members of the Bajaj family and Bajaj group of business. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 12, 2022

The ‘spine’ of Indian business cracks. A close family friend, he was a visionary, straight talking and very respected for his value systems. An era ends! He leaves behind the two most capable sons in Indian industry, Rajiv and Sanjiv. #RahulBajaj Om shanti… pic.twitter.com/IziHS03I0D — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 12, 2022

Demise of Mr. Rahul Bajaj the Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group is a loss to India's business community. My condolences to the bereaved family and the group.



।। ॐ शांति ।। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 12, 2022

Saddened by the demise of eminent industrialist and stalwart of India's business community Shri Rahul Bajaj.



Condolences to the family and Shradhanjali to the departed soul.



Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ShN8rvqtrO — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) February 12, 2022

Image: ANI