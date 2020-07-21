Rahul Bajaj Steps Down As Bajaj Finance Chairman, Sanjiv Bajaj To Replace

Rahul Bajaj, chairman of the Bajaj Finance has decided to step down from his position at the end of July. He will continue to serve as the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director. The board has approved Sanjiv Bajaj as the Non-Executive Chairman to replace Rahul Bajaj. Following the announcement on Monday, the company's stock recorded a downfall of 6.43 per cent on the benchmark BSE.

Bajaj's regulatory filing on Monday read, "In terms of provision of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, amended, this is to inform you that Rahul Bajaj, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, having been at the helm of the company since its inception in 1987 and the Group for over five decades, as part of succession planning, has decided to demit the office as Chairman of the Board w.e.f close of business hours on July 31, 2020."

The company had posted a 19.40 per cent year-on-year fall in the consolidated net profit at Rs 962.32 crore for the quarter ended June 20. The stock price further fell to Rs 3,220 post the announcement. Rahul Bajaj's replacement, Sanjiv Bajaj is at present the vice-chairman of the company and also chairs the board of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company. He is also the Managing Director of Bajaj Holdings & Investment.

READ | COVID-19: 2 Staff Of Bajaj Auto's Aurangabad Plant Die; Local Admin Says Plant To Be Shut For 2 Days

READ | Bajaj Auto Reports 31 Pc In June Sales