Rahul Bajaj's Last Rites: Family & Friends Of Veteran Industralist Pay Their Last Respects

Following the demise of veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, on Sunday hundreds of his family members, friends arrived to pay tribute during his last rites in Pune. The former Chairman of Bajaj Auto passed away at the age of 83 owing to a prolonged battle with pneumonia and cardiac issues after being admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic for over a month.

In the visuals shared by ANI, hundreds appeared to have gathered to pay their last respects to the Padma Bhushan-awardee.

Family, friends of industrialist Rahul Bajaj pay last respects to him in Pune



The Padma Bhushan-awardee industrialist passed away at the age of 83 yesterday. pic.twitter.com/MED1Sw15HK — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

Having been awarded the third highest civilian honour, Rahul Bajaj had stepped down as non-executive chairman of Bajaj Group in April 2021, handing over the reins to his cousin, Niraj Bajaj.

"It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February 2022 in the presence of his closest family members," a statement from Bajaj Group read.

More about Rahul Bajaj

On June 30, 1938, Rahul Bajaj was born in Kolkata, India. The Bajaj Group was created by Rahul's grandfather Jamnalal Bajaj in 1926, and his father Kamalnayan Bajaj took over in 1942. Rahul Bajaj became the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bajaj Auto in 1968 and the Managing Director in 1972.

He was President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from 1979 to 1980. He was Chairman of the old Indian Airlines from 1986 to 1989, and from 1999 to 2000, he was President of the CII for the second time.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on Twitter, "Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the passing of the industrialist is a big loss to India. "Rahul Bajaj’s passing is a big loss to India. We have lost a visionary whose courage made us proud," said Rahul Gandhi.