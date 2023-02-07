Rahul Gandhi Speech In Parliament, Adani Stocks Biggest Gainers; Here’s How

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched an attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the ongoing Adani row in his Parliament address. The Adani mess, meanwhile, seemed to be clearing on Tuesday as the corporate group's stocks went up 25% and remained strong as Rahul Gandhi went on a rant. This comes days after the company claimed that it would repay more than $1 billion in loans days after witnessing huge losses

Here's how 5 out of 7 Adani Group stocks traded on Tuesday:

Adani Enterprises went up 244.75 points to 1818.00 with a 15.57% rise

ACC Ltd went up by 25.25 points to 1994.75 with a 1.28% rise

Adani Ports & SEZ' went up by 8.95 points to 556.20 with a 1.64% rise

Adani Wilmar went up 18.95 points to 398.90 with a 4.99% rise

Ambuja Cement price went up 7.40 points to 387.15 with a 1.95% rise.

The top gainer was Adani Enterprises. Adani Total Gas and Adani Power traded in the red.

The Congress leader also claimed that he heard businessman Gautam Adani's name being spoken in the entire country during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Wayanad MP commented on PM Modi's relationship with Gautam Adani, saying, "One man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to PM and helped Modi to construct the idea of a Resurgent Gujarat. Real magic began when PM Modi reached Delhi in 2014."

The Gandhi scion also claimed that there is a rule that those who do not have prior experience in airports can not be involved in their development."This rule was changed by the Government of India and Adani was given six airports".

Notably, the whole row erupted after the Adani group decided to call off its Rs 20,000 crore FPO citing an 'unprecedented situation' and market volatility. A report released by Hindenburg Research, a US-based short seller, on January 24, alleged that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud.