Rahul Raises Adani-airports Link, BJP Counters With Privatisation During UPA Era

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Rahul Gandhi's rant on the Adani Group in Parliament on Tuesday. The Congress MP said, "A few years ago the government decided to develop the airports. There was a rule that anybody who does not have prior experience in airports cannot be involved in the development of these airports."

Gandhi went after the Modi government with Adani Group and questioned how the conglomerate grew as much as did. The Congress MP accused PM Narendra Modi of bias and handing over businesses to the Adani Group in sectors where it lacked experience.

Bringing up the Adani-airports link, Rahul Gandhi said, "The government changed this rule and six airports were given to Adani." He even accused the Adani Group of 'hijacking' the developmental project of Mumbai Airport where GVK Industries initially had jurisdiction.

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's Adani rant

Countering Rahul Gandhi's statements, former Union Minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Privatisation of airports happened during their time. Was there any company that had any experience at the time? What is he talking about?"

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey also reacted challenging Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress party to cite the rule which he claimed was changed by Centre to promote privatisation. Recalling the licences given to private companies like Birla, Dalmia and Tata during Congress rule, Dubey said, "You release the documents and authenticate which rule did the Indian Government change for Adani."

On being repeatedly asked about the rule, Rahul Gandhi said, "There was a rule. Who made it doesn't matter but who changed it does."

Speaking to Republic TV, Union MoS, External Affairs and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi called the allegations untrue and baseless. "These kinds of fabricated, untrue stories will have no basis. When it is a whole of government approach, the government will take a call and no one person takes any decision unlike their party when they were in the command position."