Rahul Rant Debunked? As GVK Contests Congress Claims, Here Are The Facts

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that Mumbai Airport was taken away from GVK (Industries), hijacked by central agencies, and by changing the rules, eventually handed over to the Adani Group. Gandhi, in his speech in Parliament, said the central government has given away businesses to the Adani Group in sectors where it did not have experience.

Taking the example of airports, Gandhi said, "A few years ago the government decided to develop the airports. There was a rule that anybody who does not have prior experience in airports cannot be involved in the development of these airports." The Centre changed the rule and gave the Adani Group control over six airports, the Congress leader added.

"After that, India's most strategic and profitable airport, Mumbai airport was taken away from GVK (Industries), hijacked by agencies. Using CBI and ED, by pressurising GVK, the Indian government put that airport in Adani Ji's hands. The result is that in airports today, 24% of air traffic passes through Adani Ji's airports," he added

GVK contests Rahul's claims

The GVK Group came out and contested Rahul Gandhi's claim of 'extranneous pressure' to sell its interest in the Mumbai Airport. "GVK reiterates that the decision to sell its stakes in Mumbai Airport to Adani, was taken by the management and there was absolutely no question of any extraneous pressure being exerted on us," a GVK group official said Wednesday.

Prior to the sale of the airport, GVK Group Vice Chairman Sanjay Reddy had said it was looking to raise funds for its airports business. At the time, Reddy had said that Gautam Adani had approached him and expressed an interest in the airport and asked if the GVK Group will willing to transact with him. The GVK Group has been under investigation since 2020. The group is accused of inflating expenses to the tune of Rs 509 crore by submitting bogus bills.

BJP hits back

Ravi Shankar Prasad, senior BJP leader and member of Parliament, dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims on Tuesday. He termed the Congress leader's accusations 'baseless' and claimed that the country has immense faith in the Prime Minister and the government led by him.