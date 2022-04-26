Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO Opens Tomorrow: Check GMP, Price, Financials & Details

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO (Initial Public Offering) is all set to hit the market on April 27. The public issue worth Rs 1.595 crore remains open for bidding till April 29. The multi-specialty hospital management has a fixed price band of its offer at Rs 516 to Rs 542 per share. Out of the total, the IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 280 crore. The company offers services such as pediatric multi-specialty services, obstetrics and gynecology, newborn and pediatric intensive care, and pediatric quaternary care.

Market observers revealed that Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is Rs 50, which remains unchanged from its yesterday's price. Yesterday, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP had logged Rs 15 rise from its Sunday grey market premium of Rs 35. The observers added that Rs 50 GMP signals that the grey market is expecting Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing at around Rs 592, around 9% higher from its upper price band of Rs 542 per equity share.

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO key dates

The public issue of Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO will be available on April 27 and will remain open till April 29. The tentative date for the share allocation announcement is May 5 and its share listing date is May 10.

How to apply?

You may log in to the website of their chosen broker or any app where you have a Demat account. Select Rainbow Children Medicare IPO, enter UPI ID and select the investor type. The quantity should be a multiple of the lot size. However, if you wish to apply at the cut-off price, click on the checkbox next to 'Cut-off price'. Once you receive an SMS from the NPCI confirming your bid, accept the mandate on your UPI app.

Rainbow Children's Medicare Financials

The company's total revenue in Q3FY22 was Rs 774 crore, up from around Rs 494 crores in Q3FY21. Rainbow Children's Medicare total revenue in Q4FY 2022 was 660 crore, down from Rs 729 crore in Q4FY21. In Q3FY22, the multi-specialty hospital reported a PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 126 crore, compared to Rs 38.5 crore in Q3FY21. In Q4FY22, it had a PAT of Rs 39.5 crore, compared to Rs 55.3 crore in Q4FY21.

Rainbow, backed by UK-based development finance institution CDC Group plc, established its first 50-bed pediatric specialty hospital in 1999 in Hyderabad. Since then, it has established its reputation as a leader in multi-specialty pediatric services, with strong clinical expertise in managing complex diseases. As of December 20, 2021, Rainbow operates 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities in India, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds.