Rajasthan chief secy reviews preparations of 2-day investment summit to be held in Jan

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Secretary Nirajan Arya on Wednesday reviewed the preparations of a two-day investment summit to be held in January to attract investment in the state from within the country and abroad, and issued necessary directions to officials.

The summit will be held on January 24 and 25 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) in the Sitapura area of the city.

Arya directed the officials to make efforts to increase investment in different sectors like electronics, mineral exploration, health infrastructure and medical equipment through the summit. Arya also suggested inviting successful local exporters to the event.

The state's Industries Secretary Ashutosh A T Pednekar said efforts will be made to increase investment with the participation of non-resident Rajasthani, Indian and foreign investors. He said that before the summit, the chief minister and the minister will contact the investors of the country and abroad through roadshows and invite them for the summit.

There will also be events like virtual webinars, national and international roadshows, and discussions with diplomats from different countries to connect with investors.

The government is planning roadshows in Dubai Expo, USA, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, France and the UK, apart from cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Responsibilities have been given to various departments to make the summit a success, according to a statement.

It added that a coordination committee headed by the chief secretary and an execution committee under the chairmanship of the secretary of the industries department have been constituted. PTI SDA HRS hrs

