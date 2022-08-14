Rakesh Jhunjhunwala No More: Tributes Pour In After Sudden Demise At 62; 'End Of An Era'

After the sudden demise of Big Bull of the Indian stock market-- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Sunday, tributes poured in for the billionaire business magnate and veteran investor.

Reacting to the sudden demise of Jhunjhunwala at 62, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to his Twitter and said, "Anguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti. His vast experience of the stock market has inspired countless people," stated Union HM Amit Shah.

Shocked & saddened by the untimely demise of ace stock trader & investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. A role model for many young investors, he was an institution by himself. May his soul rest in peace & may God grant his family & friends, strength to bear this huge loss. pic.twitter.com/JbeDE0AdfR — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) August 14, 2022

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also paid their tribute to the veteran investor. While Shekhawat called Jhunjhunwala "wizard of the world of finance", Prahlad Joshi said that Jhunjhunwala had always dreamt of a bright future for India.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal said that he was deeply anguished at the demise of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores.

Deeply anguished at the demise of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 14, 2022

JetAirways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor paid his condolences and called the passing of Jhunjhunwala a "huge loss" to the aviation sector. Notably, Jhunjhunawala-backed Akasa airlines took its first flight on August 07. "Very sad to hear this news. A huge loss for the aviation world, may his soul rest in peace and his legacy live on. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.," Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO of JetAirways tweeted.

Indian Businessman and brand guru, Suhel Seth recalled his last meeting with Jhunjhunwala at the former's residence in Gurgaon and said, "A fine man and astute to a tee but what was most amazing was his empathetic side! RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala."

His last supper at my home in Gurgaon…a fine man and astute too a tee but what was most amazing was his empathetic side! RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JeGwqqhZUZ — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) August 14, 2022

'End of an era': Virender Sehwag

Expressing his grief over the sudden demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said, "End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street , #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away.

Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3OrVSzU2Ty — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 14, 2022

'Bhartiya entrepreneur, an epitome of patriotism has gone': Secy-Gen CAIT

Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Praveen Khandelwal referred to Jhunjhunwala as a "Bhartiya entrepreneur, an epitome of patriotism" and called him an ardent supporter of small business. "Traders of India of CAIT India mourn his death and pray Almighty to give him moksh," Praveen Khandelwal tweeted.

PM Modi expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the family of the veteran investor and said, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Notably, Jhunjhunwala famously referred to as the "Big Bull of Dalal street" and "King of Bull Market" died at the age of 62 on Sunday morning. As per reports, Jhunjhunwala had been in a wheelchair for a long time and suffered from multiple health issues. He was brought to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital at 6:45 am, where the doctors declared him dead.

It is significant to mention that Jhunjhunwala had an estimated net worth of $5.5 Billion (as of July 2022), which made him the 36th wealthiest man in India.