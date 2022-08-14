LIVE News: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala No More; India's Big Bull Dies At 62, PM Condoles Demise

Quick links:
Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. Investor, bold risk taker, masterly understanding of the stock market, clear in communication- a leader in his own right. Fondly remember several conversations we’ve had. Had strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities. Condolences— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 14, 2022
Anguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022
Shocked by the sudden demise of seasoned Investor, Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He will be remembered for his contributions in business and industry. He was at the forefront of creating a culture of investing in Indian stock markets. Condolences to his family and many admirers.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 14, 2022
Backing India to emerge glorious in the war against COVID-19 and walk down the path of prosperity, business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had exuded confidence in India's growth and economic boom in an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in April 2021.
During the interview, Rakesh Jhunwala made three big predictions for India in the upcoming decade in which he projected India to become the world's pharma and entertainment centre. Here are Rakesh Jhunjunwala's three big predictions for India:
I am saddened by the terrible news of the passing away of veteran investor, business magnate and stock trader Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may Prabhu Ram give strength to his family members and loved ones.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 14, 2022
Om Shanti
Shocked and saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji.— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 14, 2022
He had always dreamt of a bright future for India. My condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6uiAatVZ3q
Saddened by the untimely demise of the wizard of the world of finance and investment Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji.— Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 14, 2022
His infectious positive spirit will be sorely missed by all who are part of India's growth story.
Prayers for his sadgati. Om Shanti.#Rakeshjhunjhunwala
Deeply anguished at the demise of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 14, 2022
My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last met Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in October 2021 where he noted that he was very 'bullish' on the Indian economy. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala...lively, insightful and very bullish on India." A delegation led by Jhunjhunwala also called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A picture of the meeting was shared by the union minister on the micro-blogging site.
Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala...lively, insightful and very bullish on India. pic.twitter.com/7XIINcT2Re— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2021
"He was truly a fine fine man. What a lot of people didn't probably know was that he was really empathetic and there were many sides to the man," Suhel Seth pays homage to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
#LIVE | He was truly a fine fine man. What a lot of people didn't probably know was that he was really empathetic and there were many sides to the man: @Suhelseth pays homage to Rakesh Jhunjhunwalahttps://t.co/XNesmB7G8C pic.twitter.com/nHMOfHlMfr— Republic (@republic) August 14, 2022
"It is a very sad day for the nation. He was deeply involved in encouraging so many people. He was always a job provider,
said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT India.
#LIVE | It is a very sad day for the nation. He was deeply involved in encouraging so many people. He was always a job provider: Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT India pays homage to #Rakeshjhunjhunwala https://t.co/8KSmYelRkD pic.twitter.com/51v3T8kN5Z— Republic (@republic) August 14, 2022
Born on July 5, 1960, Jhunjhunwala grew up in a Rajasthani family, in Mumbai, where his father worked as an Income Tax Commissioner. He graduated from Sydenham College and thereafter enrolled at the Chartered Accountants' Institute of India.
Jhunjhunwala had an estimated net worth of $5.5 Billion (as of July 2022), which made him the 36th wealthiest man in India.
In addition to being an active stock market investor, Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. He was also on the board of directors of Prime Focus Ltd, Geojit Financial Services, Bilcare Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Provogue India Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Innovasynth Technologies Ltd, Mid Day Multimedia Ltd, Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd, Viceroy Hotels Ltd, and Tops Security Ltd.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala recently co-founded Indian airline Akasa Air which took its first flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7. Akasa Air currently has 2 aircraft, with an additional order for 70 more aircraft, and flies to 3 cities as of August 9, 2022.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022
Just last week, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air finally touched the Indian sky when the airline's first flight took off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7. The flight was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Minister of State General (retired) VK Singh. The airline funded by the renowned investor acquired the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the governing Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) earlier in July.
In a major loss to the business world, billionaire business magnate and veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala breathed his last on Sunday morning. Jhunjhunwala, famously referred to as the "Big Bull of Dalal street" and "King of Bull Market" died at the age of 62.
As per reports, Jhunjhunwala had been on a wheelchair for a long time and suffered from multiple health issues. He was brought to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital at 6:45 am, where the doctors declared him dead.
