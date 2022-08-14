Last Updated:

LIVE News: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala No More; India's Big Bull Dies At 62, PM Condoles Demise

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Image: PTI

10:49 IST, August 14th 2022
Nation mourns demise of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: Tributes pour in for 'Big Bull of Dalal Street'. Tune in to watch here-

 

 

10:31 IST, August 14th 2022
Finance Minister remembers Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as 'a leader in his own right'

 

10:19 IST, August 14th 2022
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister pay tributes to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

 

10:10 IST, August 14th 2022
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala makes big predictions for India to Arnab Goswami on NWTK

Backing India to emerge glorious in the war against COVID-19 and walk down the path of prosperity, business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had exuded confidence in India's growth and economic boom in an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in April 2021. 

During the interview, Rakesh Jhunwala made three big predictions for India in the upcoming decade in which he projected India to become the world's pharma and entertainment centre. Here are Rakesh Jhunjunwala's three big predictions for India: 

  1. Post-2025 India will grow double digits at least for 2 decades
  2. We will have a more cohesive society
  3. India could be the pharma and entertainment centre of the world after software. Entertainment will be a very big industry. 

 

10:02 IST, August 14th 2022
JP Nadda, Pralhad Joshi & others mourn Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's passing

 

09:55 IST, August 14th 2022
Union Minister Piyush Goyal condoles demise

 

09:45 IST, August 14th 2022
PM Modi and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's last meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last met Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in October 2021 where he noted that he was very 'bullish' on the Indian economy. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala...lively, insightful and very bullish on India." A delegation led by Jhunjhunwala also called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A picture of the meeting was shared by the union minister on the micro-blogging site.

 

09:41 IST, August 14th 2022
Industry pays tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

"He was truly a fine fine man. What a lot of people didn't probably know was that he was really empathetic and there were many sides to the man," Suhel Seth pays homage to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

"It is a very sad day for the nation. He was deeply involved in encouraging so many people. He was always a job provider,
 said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT India. 

 

09:38 IST, August 14th 2022
More about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Born on July 5, 1960, Jhunjhunwala grew up in a Rajasthani family, in Mumbai, where his father worked as an Income Tax Commissioner. He graduated from Sydenham College and thereafter enrolled at the  Chartered Accountants' Institute of India.

Jhunjhunwala had an estimated net worth of $5.5 Billion (as of July 2022), which made him the 36th wealthiest man in India.

In addition to being an active stock market investor, Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. He was also on the board of directors of Prime Focus Ltd, Geojit Financial Services, Bilcare Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Provogue India Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Innovasynth Technologies Ltd, Mid Day Multimedia Ltd, Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd, Viceroy Hotels Ltd, and Tops Security Ltd.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala recently co-founded Indian airline Akasa Air which took its first flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7. Akasa Air currently has 2 aircraft, with an additional order for 70 more aircraft, and flies to 3 cities as of August 9, 2022.

09:35 IST, August 14th 2022
PM Modi condoles Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise

 

09:34 IST, August 14th 2022
Market expert Sharad Kohli pays tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

 

 

09:34 IST, August 14th 2022
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air's First Flight

Just last week, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air finally touched the Indian sky when the airline's first flight took off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7. The flight was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Minister of State General (retired) VK Singh. The airline funded by the renowned investor acquired the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the governing Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) earlier in July.

09:34 IST, August 14th 2022
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62

In a major loss to the business world, billionaire business magnate and veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala breathed his last on Sunday morning. Jhunjhunwala, famously referred to as the "Big Bull of Dalal street" and "King of Bull Market" died at the age of 62.

As per reports, Jhunjhunwala had been on a wheelchair for a long time and suffered from multiple health issues. He was brought to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital at 6:45 am, where the doctors declared him dead.

Born on July 5, 1960, Jhunjhunwala grew up in a Rajasthani family, in Mumbai, where his father worked as an Income Tax Commissioner. He graduated from Sydenham College and thereafter enrolled at the  Chartered Accountants' Institute of India.

Jhunjhunwala had an estimated net worth of $5.5 Billion (as of July 2022), which made him the 36th wealthist man in India.

