Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away: Market Experts Recall Ace Investor's Legacy, Optimism

Following the demise of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, also known as the 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street, condolences continue to pour in from across the country for the veteran stock market investor. Earlier on Sunday morning, Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai after being unwell for quite some time.

His death came just a week after his newest budget airline, Akasa Air was launched in India.

Meanwhile, joining in the line of condolences, several experts from the market including Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT India) paid their homage to the veteran investor.

Market experts remember Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Market analyst Sunil Shah while speaking to Republic TV while expressing grief over Jhunjhumwala's demise called it "a very sad and tragic moment for not just the country but for the entire Indian market."

"He was not just a billionaire but an epitome of India's capital market, its growth, and hope for growing big in the capital market. He was a legend and young aspirants and investors looked up to him", he added.

Further, speaking on how Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had inspired several investors across the country, the market expert added that his performance and his legacy have shown a new way to investors as well as enterprising promoters and proved that one can become rich and big through the Indian stock market.

Another market expert and a close associate of Jhunjhunwala, Ajay Bagga also spoke to Republic and said that "Jhunjhunwala was someone who proved that a person with merit can make big in the market which was earlier controlled by certain people."

He came from a family of government service and was a chartered accountant. Later, he came to be known as the 'Big Bull of the Indian market. He was an icon for a lot of people in the investment community, Bagga added.

"It is a sad moment for the country, but he has left a track record which will continue to inspire young investors in the circle", he said.

Bagga also said Jhunjhunwala was someone who stood strong in the situation of crisis in the market and was the "voice of optimism and the story of India's financial market."

Similarly, Siddharth Kuanwala, another market expert while expressing his condolences over the demise of the ace investor called it a "big loss for the nation."

"He was a very positive person and was never negative about anything related to the market over years. Influenced by his philosophy and guidelines, several investors ventured into the market", he added.

Another expert from the financial market, Sharad Kohli while calling it a 'devastating' moment for the country for all the Indian investors said that "Jhunjhunwala was a symbol of a true investor."

"There are two kinds of investors. One who comes, sells, and buys, and then another like Jhunjhunwala who visioned how the market should be handled and further kept a close watch on all the happenings and developments."

Kohli also remembers the achievements and accomplishments of Jhunjhunwala saying that he was quite happy about his newly launched Akasa aviation.

Further joining in the line of condolences, senior technical analyst Brijesh Singh said that the news was very shocking for him. Stating that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was the reason which showed the changes in India's financial market, Singh also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the veteran businessman.

Brand Guru and businessman, Suhel Seth while paying his homage to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said,

"He was truly a fine fine man. What a lot of people didn't probably know was that he was really empathetic and there were many sides to the man."

On the other hand, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders or CAIT India, Praveen Khandelwal during his conversation with the Republic said,

"It is a very sad day for the entrepreneurs of the country because Rakesh Jhunjhunwala himself was a big entrepreneur and was deeply involved in encouraging people. He always use to encourage people to become job providers instead of becoming job seekers. He has inspired thousands of people in the country to become self-sufficient."



