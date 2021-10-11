Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air Gets Aviation Ministry's NOC; Eyes Ops By Summer 2022

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd, which will fly under the brand name 'Akasa Air', has received a NOC (Non-Objection Certificate) from the Civil Aviation Ministry, the company confirmed in a press release. The upcoming airline also informed that it intends to start operations from Summer 2022 with an "endeavour be the nation's most dependable, affordable and greenest airline."

Akasa Air CEO Vijay Dube said, "We are extremely happy and grateful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their support and for the grant of the NOC. We will continue to work with the regulatory authorities on all additional compliances required to successfully launch Akasa Air." The press statement informed that Akasa Air plans to run flights across India in summer 2022.

He added, "At Akasa Air, we believe having a robust air transportation system is critical for our nation's progress. It is this belief that has motivated us to create a modern, efficient, quality-conscious airline. Moreover, Akasa Air will serve all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds with warmth, inclusiveness and respect. Because at the end of the day, it is these qualities that connect people and cultures and help Indians realise their dreams."

About Akasa Air

Akasa Air said that it will be the most dependable airline in the country, offering efficient customer service and affordable fares. Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in July had informed that he will launch Akasa Air and plans to add 70 aircraft in the next four years. "For the culture of a company to be frugal, you've to start off fresh," Jhunjhunwala said, "I'm very, very bullish on India's aviation sector in terms of demand."

Airbus in talks with Akasa Air for aircraft procurement deal

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Christian Scherer recently told PTI that it is in talks with Akasa for an aircraft procurement deal. Akasa Air has been in discussions with Boeing to procure its B737 Max planes, according to multiple reports.

"We are not in the business of countering offers but we are having conversations with Akasa. Of course, we do," Airbus CCO said. When asked details about the negotiations, Scherer replied, "That is very private."