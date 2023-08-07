Ramco Cements Misses Q1 Profit Estimates As Costs Outweigh Demand

Ramco Cements missed the profit estimates for the first quarter of FY24 on Monday as mounting costs outpaced resilient demand.

Net profit after tax declined 29.7 per cent to Rs 78.91 crore ($9.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, well below the analysts' estimate of Rs 129 crore as per Refinitiv data.

Several cement makers have been battling higher raw material prices and energy costs, with peers Orient Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, and Dalmia Bharat posting lower profits in the quarter.

Rising expenditure

Ramco's total expenses jumped 31.7 per cent to Rs 21.41 crore, led by a 39 per cent increase in input costs and a 44 per cent rise in power and fuel spending.

However, "power and fuel costs per tonne are expected to come down in the coming quarters," the company added.

The higher expenses also outpaced revenue from operations, which climbed 26.4 per cent to Rs 22.41 crore on robust domestic cement demand.

Why was the sales volume impacted?

The company said that its sales volumes, which grew 29 per cent to 4.3 million tonnes in the quarter, were impacted by the non-availability of sand in Kerala, supply disruptions due to rail accidents in Odisha and West Bengal, and an active monsoon in the north-eastern part of the country.

Ramco's core profit margins contracted to 15.26 per cent from 16.99 per cent a year ago, according to Reuters calculations. The company attributed it to costlier fuel and weaker cement prices in its core South and East Indian markets.

"Companies with markets in the east are definitely facing pricing issues," said Tushar Chaudhari, research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, adding that he expects cooling power costs to weigh in in the second quarter.

In May, Ramco said that it has an internal growth target of 30 per cent in fiscal 2023-24, and plans to expand its plant in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Shares of Ramco Cements fell 3.4 per cent after the results.

(With PTI inputs)