Ratan Tata Conferred Honorary Doctorate By HSNC University Of Maharashtra

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has been conferred honorary D.Litt. by Maharashtra's second state cluster university, HSNC University, as a mark of appreciation towards his unparalleled contribution to society.

Bhagat Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra and the Chancellor of the HSNC University awarded the degree to Ratan Tata at a special convocation ceremony of the university held on Saturday.

दीक्षांत समारोहाला विद्यापीठाचे मुख्य संरक्षक डॉ. निरंजन हिरानंदानी, उच्च व तंत्रशिक्षण विभागाचे प्रधान सचिव विकास चंद्र रस्तोगी, एचएसएनसी बोर्डाचे अध्यक्ष अनिल हरीश व कुलगुरु डॉ हेमलता बागला प्रामुख्याने उपस्थित होते. pic.twitter.com/KRn3yKmYW0 — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) June 11, 2022

Ratan Tata conferred honorary Doctorate by HSNC University

The HSNC university believes that Ratan Tata embodies the ideology of development, education, and upliftment for all, which aligns with the purpose of HSNC University, Mumbai, and has been awarded the university's first-ever honorary degree in recognition of his exceptional contribution to society.

'Tata has honoured each one of us': Koshyari

"Ratan Tata is not just an industrialist or a corporate icon, he is a great human being who nurtures values of politeness, humanity and ethics. By accepting the honorary doctorate from HSNC University, Tata has honoured each one of us," Mr Koshyari said in his convocation address.

In his acceptance speech, Ratan Tata said, "This university has been constituted with a view of creating young people with the capability to lead our country in the coming future, with honesty, purpose, and responsibility. I am grateful to receive the honorary degree from the university, it means so much to me".