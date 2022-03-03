Ratan Tata Remembers Jamsetji Tata's Ethics & Values On His 183rd Birth Anniversary

Business tycoon Ratan Tata, on Thursday, March 3, took to Twitter and paid tributes to Tata Group founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on the special occasion of his 183rd birth anniversary. He posted a picture with the bust of Jamsetji Tata and remembered his ethics and values. The industrialist also extended wishes to all Tata group employees on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, Ratan Tata wrote, "Mr Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata has provided us with his inspiration, his ethics, values and selflessness which have provided dignity and livelihood to thousands of citizens. My best wishes go out to all the Tata group employees on the birth anniversary of our founder."

Ratan Tata on Jamsetji Tata's birth anniversary

On Jamsetji Tata's birth anniversary, floral tributes were paid by the Tata Sons and all top brass of the Tata group, along with employees at Air India Headquarters. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons also offered his tributes in Jamshedpur.

Mr. Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata has provided us with his inspiration, his ethics, values and selflessness which have provided dignity and livelihood to thousands of citizens. My best wishes go out to all the Tata group employees on the birth anniversary of our founder. pic.twitter.com/v8YXYluIZS — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 3, 2022

#FlyAI: Floral tributes were paid by the Tata Sons and AI top brass along with employees to Shri Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Founder's Day, at Air India Hqrs, Delhi. Tributes were also offered to Mr JRD Tata.

#LegendLivesOn @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/jN5U5F1Z0n — Air India (@airindiain) March 3, 2022

On the occasion of our Founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata’s 183rd birth anniversary, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran offers his tribute to the legend in Jamshedpur. #LegendLivesOn #JNTata #ThisIsTata pic.twitter.com/D7x5nvtr4O — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) March 3, 2022

In a blog post, Tata Group wrote, "Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata was born in 1839, and in his lifetime India remained firmly under British rule. Yet the projects he envisioned laid the foundation for the nation’s development once it became independent."

Remembering their founder on his 183rd anniversary, Tata Group took to social media handles to share various fascinating stories about Jamsetji's vision and ideas. In one such tweet, the group revealed that it was Jamsetji Tata who first came up with the idea of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the 1800s. The idea was manifested a century later and the sea link is one of the most eminent part of Mumbai.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link dominates our feeds & Mumbai’s skyline. But few see it for what it is — a manifestation of an idea conceived by our Founder Jamsetji Tata. On the eve of his 183rd birth anniversary, we throwback to his dream of India’s 1st steel enterprise #LegendLivesOn pic.twitter.com/oOpy7BJM33 — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) March 2, 2022

Jamestji Tata is also fondly remembered as the 'father of Indian industries' as he laid the foundation of the Tata Group in 1968 when Britishers took charge of India. Jamsetji had started a cotton trading company in 1868 with an investment of Rs 21,000. The business has today turned into a multi-billion conglomerate and has numerous businesses across various countries.

Jamsetji Tata has contributed to Indian industries as he established Empress Mills in Nagpur in 1874, JN Tata Endowment Fund in 1892 to encourage and fund Indian students seeking education at global universities. He also established the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, which is the first five-star hotel in the metropolitan city. Jamsetji breathed his last in 1904 at the age of 65 in Germany.