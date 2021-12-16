The shares of RateGain Travel Technologies will be listed on the bourses - National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, December 17. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, which had fixed a price band of Rs 405-425 per equity share, was opened for subscription from December 7 to December 9. The allotment of shares took place on Tuesday.

While the offering was limited to 1.73 crore shares, the RateGain IPO witnessed bids for more than 30 crore shares. It was oversubscribed 17.41 times. The retail investors and QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers) bid for more than eight times their allotted portions, while NIIs (Non-Institutional Investors bod 42.04 times). The portion reserved for employees was also booked 1.37 times.

The IPO comprises of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 375 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders including Bhanu Chopra, Wagner, Usha Chopra and Megha Chopra. The offer also included equity shares worth Rs 5 crore for the SaaS firm's employees.

RateGain Travel Technologies Share Price & other details

RateGain share price: Price band Rs 405-425 per equity share.

RateGain Listing date: December 17

RateGain IPO bidding date: December 7-December 9

RateGain GMP: What to expect?

The shares of RateGain Travel Technologies in the unofficial grey market are trading at a premium. The GMP (Grey Market premium) on Thursday was around Rs 45 which suggests around 8-10% gain on listing on NSE and BSE. It indicates that shares will list at a premium.

About RateGain

RateGain is a SaaS company in the travel and hospitality industry offering solutions across a wide spectrum including hotels, online travel agents, airlines, vacation rentals, meta-search companies, car rentals, package providers, cruises, ferries, rail and travel management companies. As of March 31, 2021, it has over 1400 clients, including eight Fortune 500 companies and some fasting growing airlines.

"We offer a suite of interconnected products that manage the revenue creation value chain for our customers by leveraging our big-data capabilities and integration with other technology platforms helping hospitality and travel providers acquire more guests, retain them via personalized guest experiences and seek to maximize their margins," the company said in its website.

