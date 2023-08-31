Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO: Dates, Price Band, And Other Details

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is scheduled to take place from September 4 to September 6, with a face value of Rs 10 a share.

Price band, issue size, and other details

The IPO price range is set between Rs 93 and Rs 98 per share. Bidders can participate in lots of 150 shares. The total issue size comprises 1,68,40,000 shares, aggregating approximately Rs 165.03 crore. Within this, a fresh issue of 1,38,00,000 shares is offered, aggregating around Rs 135.24 crore, while an offer for sale of 30,40,000 shares with a face value of Rs10 each amounts to about Rs 29.79 crore. This book-built issue IPO will be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Prior to the issue, the company held 3,46,99,040 shares, and post-issue, this is expected to increase to 4,84,99,040 shares.

Reservations

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering's IPO features specific reservation percentages for different categories of investors. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) are eligible to subscribe to up to 50 percent of the net offer. Non-institutional investors (HNIs) are offered a reservation of at least 15 percent of the total offer. Additionally, retail investors have a reserved portion of not less than 35 percent of the offer.

Financial performance

In FY23, the company's assets increased from Rs 308.63 crore to Rs 389.05 crore, indicating growth in its overall financial resources. The revenue also experienced an upward trend, rising from Rs 428.47 crore in FY22 to Rs 481.14 crore in FY23. The company's profit after tax demonstrated significant growth, surging from Rs 9.48 crore in FY22 to Rs 25.04 crore in FY23. The net worth of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose from Rs 65.97 crore in FY22 to Rs 106.05 crore in FY23. The company's reserves and surplus saw incremental growth from Rs 61.71 crore in FY22 to Rs 71.16 crore in FY23. However, the total borrowing also increased, reaching Rs 229.99 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 190.73 crore in FY22.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to fund the company's working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

About the company

Founded in 2002, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited specialises in the production of stainless steel-finished sheets, washers, solar roofing hooks, pipes, and tubes. The company's diverse product portfolio caters to a wide range of industries, including automotive, solar power, wind energy, power plants, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, sanitary and plumbing, instrumentation, electromechanics, architecture, building and construction, electrical appliances, transportation, kitchen appliances, chimney liners, and more.