RBI Announces New Mechanism For International Trade Settlement In Rupees

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, July 11, announced a rupee settle payment mechanism for international trade to boost India's global trade, especially the country's exports, a notification said.

"In order to promote growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of global trading community in INR, it has been decided to put in place an additional arrangement for invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports/imports in INR. Before putting in place this mechanism, AD banks shall require prior approval from the Foreign Exchange Department of Reserve Bank of India, Central Office at Mumbai," RBI said in a letter addressed to All Category-I Authorised Dealer (AD) Banks.

Exchange rate between currencies of two trading partner nations may be market-determined: RBI

According to RBI, all imports and exports under this arrangement will be denominated and invoiced in rupee. India's central bank said that the exchange rate between the currencies of the two trading partner nations may be market-determined. It also stated that settlement of transactions will take place in rupee as per the procedure laid down by the RBI.

The AD banks in India are permitted to open Rupee Vostro Accounts under Regulation 7(1) of Foreign Management (Deposit) Regulations, 2016. "Accordingly, for settlement of trade transactions with any country, AD bank in India may open Special Rupee Vostro Accounts of correspondent bank/s of the partner trading country," RBI said.

India importers undertaking imports through this system will have to make payments in the rupee which will be credited in the Special Vostro (SV) account of the correspondent bank of the party country, against the invoices for goods or services from the overseas supplier.

Similarly, Indian exporters will be paid the export proceeds in rupee from the balances in the designated Special Vostro (SV) account of the correspondent bank of the partner country.