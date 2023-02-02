RBI Asks Indian Banks For Details Of Exposure To Adani Group After Shares Plunge: Sources

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked Indian banks for details about their exposure to the Adani Group’s companies, sources claimed on Thursday. The alleged development came after the stocks attached to Adani Group firms plunged on Thursday after the business tycoon Gautam Adani-led conglomerate decided to call off its fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO).

It is important to note that the RBI is yet to issue an official statement in the matter.

Addressing the investors, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said that the decision to call off the FPO came in view of the “unprecedented situation” and added that it would not be "morally correct" to go ahead with the Rs 20,000-crore share in the current market condition.

Adani Group shares remain volatile

Following the announcement by Gautam Adani, the Adani Enterprises stock fell dramatically on Thursday in the domestic market, despite the FPO being fully-subscribed. The shares of Adani Enterprises tumbled 15 percent to Rs 1,809.40 on the BSE in morning trade this morning.

Various reports earlier suggested that the continued loss in share price for the Adani Group wiped out 29 percent of the Group’s market capitalisation. According to news agency ANI, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas remained the laggards of the BSE.

Adani Group stock before FPO call-off

Shares of Adani Group firms lost more than Rs 7 lakh crore of their combined market capitalisation in the last five trading sessions, according to PTI. It was further reported that the decline is about 38 percent compared to the market valuation at the end of trading on January 24, the day the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research came out with a report on the Adani Group.

The Adani Enterprises Pvt Ltd stock was valued at Rs 2,179.75, down from Rs 2,995.20 early morning Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)