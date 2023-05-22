RBI Assures Rs 2000 Note Security Never Breached; What Are The Features Of The Currency?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday affirmed that the withdrawal of Rs 2000 note from circulation is a part of its currency management operations. He added that the security features in Indian currency notes have never been compromised or breached.

While speaking on the sidelines of an event, he said, "The security features of the new high-value Mahatma Gandhi series banknotes have not been breached and never compromised. So, the integrity of our currency continues."

It comes after the RBI announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 denomination from circulation on May 19. The banking regulator of India also informed that the public will be allowed to exchange the banknotes they currently possess in all banks from May 23 to September 30.

What are the features of a Rs 2000 banknote?

The Rs 2,000 denomination note was brought into circulation in November 2016 under Section 24(1) of the RBI Act, 1934, in order to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all the old series Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes at the time.

The Rs 2000 denomination has a motif of the Mangalyaan on the reverse, depicting the country's first venture into interplanetary space. The base colour of the note was magenta and it had other designs, and geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both on the obverse and the reverse. The size of the new note was 66mm x 166mm.

Features in Rs 2000 note