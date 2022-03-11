Last Updated:

RBI Bars Paytm Payments Bank From Onboarding New Customers; Orders Audit Of Its IT System

The Reserve Bank of India has ordered the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) to stop onboarding new customers with immediate effect.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
RBI

IMAGE : PTI / ANI


The Reserve Bank of India has ordered the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) to stop onboarding new customers with immediate effect. The company has also been asked to appoint an audit firm to conduct the audit of its IT system. The action comes in the wake of certain supervisory concerns, as per the press statement issued by the RBI.

RBI bars Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers

"Reserve Bank of India has today, in the exercise of its powers, inter alia, under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd to stop, with immediate effect, onboarding of new customers. The bank has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT system. Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing report of the IT auditors. This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank," said the RBI's press statement.

The PPB has over 100 million KYC customers, with 0.4 million users being added every month. The company has issued over 8 million FASTags, as per the information mentioned on the company website. 

READ | Paytm takes dig at Shark Tank India to promote split bill feature; calls it 'Udhaar Tank'

The payments bank also faced RBI action in October 2021 with a penalty of Rs 1 crore for certain deficiencies in regulatory compliance, as mentioned in the RBI press statement, which goes on to say, "On examination of PPBL’s application for issue of final Certificate of Authorisation (CoA), it was observed that PPBL had submitted information which did not reflect the factual position" In the same month, the PPB was included in the second schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.      

The Paytm Payments Bank was incorporated in August 2016 and commenced operations in May 2017 from a branch in Noida. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma owns 51 percent of the Paytm Payments Bank. The HDFC Bank in December, 2020 had faced a similar regulatory action when the bank was asked not to launch any new digital products or services and issuing new credit cards until the bank resolves recurring technology issues.  

READ | Budget 2022: Paytm founder lauds Centre's announcement on Digital Rupee; 'CBDC Jai Ho'
READ | IIM Ahmedabad concludes lateral placement drive, Paytm offers highest package
READ | After Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia, Paytm founder shares a reminder
READ | Paytm Payments Bank & Western Union Financial Services fined by RBI; Here's why
Tags: RBI, Paytm Payments Bank, Business News
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND