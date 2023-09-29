Last Updated:

RBI Deputy Governor Advocates Tech Solutions To Cut Cross-border Remittance Costs

Sankar, speaking at BCC&I Indo-Pacific Economic Conclave, underlined that in 2022, global cross-border remittances, estimated at $830 billion by the World Bank.

India Business
 
| Written By
Business Desk
RBI

Image credit: Unsplash


Cross-border remittance: Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank, T Rabi Sankar, highlighted the sky-high cost of cross-border remittances despite available technology, expressing India's intent to collaborate with various jurisdictions to significantly impact international payments.

Sankar, speaking at the BCC&I Indo-Pacific Economic Conclave, underlined that in 2022, global cross-border remittances, estimated at $830 billion by the World Bank, showcased India as the largest recipient.

Citing the World Bank's remittance prices worldwide database, Sankar noted the global average cost of a retail-sized remittance ($200) was 6.2 per cent in Q4 2022, potentially reaching 8 per cent in certain countries. He found such costs unacceptable in today's technologically advanced era of affordable data connectivity.

READ | Government securities, forex market to remain operational on Thursday, Friday: RBI 

Addressing remittance cost challenge

The Deputy Governor emphasised India's dedication to addressing the remittance cost challenge, identifying the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) as a potential resolution. Sankar explained that linking CBDC systems across countries could significantly reduce cross-border payment costs by bypassing the traditional correspondent banking system.

READ | Net claims of non-residents on India rise to $379.7 billion in June quarter: RBI

However, he stressed that achieving this required international cooperation and agreement on legal and technological protocols. He expressed optimism that in today's hyper-connected global economy, achieving this goal was achievable, especially when considering the substantial welfare gains.

READ | Credit growth in agriculture space surges to 16.6% in August: RBI

Sankar disclosed ongoing discussions with multiple jurisdictions to tackle the high cost of remittances, highlighting earlier collaborative efforts with Singapore and the UAE. India and Singapore had previously enabled the UPI-PayNow linkage, facilitating secure, swift, and cost-effective cross-border transfers via mobile apps. Further cooperation was solidified through an MoU with the Central Bank of the UAE, focusing on mutual payments and messaging systems.

READ | Is RBI likely to extend the deadline for exchanging Rs 2,000 notes?

 (With PTI inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND