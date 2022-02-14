RBI Deputy Governor Cautions Against Crypto Trading; 'developed To Bypass Govt Controls'

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on Monday, February 14, cautioned investors on cryptocurrencies, stating that crypto-technology is created for the purpose of evading government controls and regulated financial system in a country. This comes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that discussions are on with the RBI on private cryptocurrency and central bank-backed digital currency (CBDC) and a decision will be taken after due deliberations.

"We have seen that crypto-technology is underpinned by a philosophy to evade Governmement controls. Cryptocurrencies have specifically been developed to bypass the regulated financial system. These should be reason enough to treat them with caution. We have also seen that cryptocurrencies are not amenable to definition as a currency, asset or commodity; they have no underlying cash flows, they have no intrinsic value; that they are akin to ponzi schemes, and may even be worse," the RBI Deputy Governor said.

"These should be reason enough to keep them away from the formal financial system. Additionally, they undermine financial integrity, especially the KYC regime & AML/CFT regulations and at least potentially facilitate anti-social activities," the RBI Deputy Governor added.

RBI Governor cautions against crypto trading

On February 10, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had cautioned investors, saying that private cryptocurrencies are a threat to macroeconomic and financial stability. He said that it will undermine the RBI's ability to deal with challenges. Such assets have no underlying whatsoever, not even a tulip, the RBI Governor had said.

"I have spelt out the RBI's stand before too. Our position is very clear. Private cryptocurrency is a big threat to India’s macroeconomic and financial stability. They will undermine the RBI's ability to deal with issues on the two fronts," said Das, in a post-monetary policy press conference.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1, had presented the Union Budget 2022-23 wherein she had announced that the Centre would impose a 30% tax on cryptocurrencies. During the Budget Session, she also introduced the digital currency to be issued by the RBI.

On February 4, Sitharaman had told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive conversation that the taxing of cryptocurrency does not mean its legitimacy.

RBI to issue 'Digital Rupee'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had declared in her Budget speech that RBI will start issuing digital currency from 2022-23. Stressing that this will give a big boost to the digital economy, she mentioned that the digital rupee will be introduced using blockchain and other technologies. According to Sitharaman, this would pave way for a more efficient and cheaper currency management system.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Sitharaman remarked, "Introduction of a Central bank currency will give a big boost to digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. It is therefore proposed to introduce digital rupee using blockchain and other technologies to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting 2022-23."