RBI Extends Deadline: Here's How To Extend Safe-deposit Locker Facilities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the deadline for banks to finish the process of renewing the agreements for the current owners of safe deposit lockers on Monday.

Renewal of agreements in phases

In a release, the RBI said the deadline shall be extended in a phased manner, with intermediate goals of 50 per cent by June 30, 2023, and 75 per cent by September 30, 2023.

The RBI said, "Banks have been advised to make necessary arrangements to facilitate the execution of the revised agreements by ensuring the availability of stamp papers, etc."

Frozen lockers to continue operations immediately

The Reserve Bank also said that in such cases where the operations in lockers have frozen due to the non-execution of the agreement by January 1, 2023, they will resume with immediate effect.

RBI, in one of its circulars dated August 18, 2021, had modified the instructions related to the secure Deposit Locker/Safe Custody Article Facility where it needed banks to revise agreements with the existing locker holders by January 1, 2023.

The RBI said, "However, it has come to the notice of RBI that a large number of customers are yet to sign the revised agreement. In many cases, the banks are yet to inform the customers about the need to do so before the stipulated date (January 1, 2023).”

Also, customers of some banks complained about the process of locker renewals. They stated that they were facing obstructions in signing the new agreements and also complained about not getting the information about the new rules on time.