RBI Extends Market Trading Hours, Restores To Pre-pandemic Timings Of 9 Am To 5 Pm

Besides increasing the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) (RBI) extended the market trading hours. RBI restored the pre-pandemic trading hours for government securities from 9 am to 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Pertinently, due to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, RBI had earlier restricted the trading hours from 9.00 am to 3.30 pm IST.

Notably, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday, February 8 announced the first Monetary Policy of the year 2023, after the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting which was held for three days starting February 6.

RBI extends market trading hours

While announcing the Monetary Policy's Committes's decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "As part of our gradual move towards normalising liquidity and market operations, it has now been decided to restore market hours for the government securities market to the pre-pandemic timings of 9 am to 5 pm."

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday released a press release wherein it mentioned, "The trading hours for various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank were amended with effect from April 7, 2020, in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19."

"Restoration of market hours in a phased manner was commenced with effect from November 09, 2020, and market hours in respect of call/notice/term money, market repo and tri-party repo in government securities, commercial papers, certificates of deposit and rupee interest rate derivatives traded outside the recognised stock exchanges have since been restored to pre-pandemic level," the press release by the RBI further added.

It said, "It has now been decided to also restore market hours in respect of government securities from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM to 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM."

Accordingly, with effect from Monday, February 13, 2023, the revised trading hours for markets regulated by the Reserve Bank shall be as under: