RBI Grants 'in-principle' Approval To Centrum Financial Services To Take Over PMC Bank

Nearly 18 months after the crisis at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday granted an 'in-principle approval' to the Centrum Financial Services to set up a small finance bank. Accepting Centrum Financial Services application offered in February this year, out of the four offers received, the RBI said that it has granted an 'in-principle' approval under the general 'Guidelines for 'on tap' Licensing of Small Finance Banks in the Private Sector'. In 2019, the RBI had taken over the administration of the PMC Bank after alleged irregularities in certain loan accounts had come to light.

"This in-principle approval has been accorded in specific pursuance to the Centrum Financial Services Limited's offer dated February 1, 2021, in response to the expression of interest notification (November 3, 2020) published by the PMC Bank Ltd," the RBI said in a statement.

The PMC Bank had invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from eligible investors for investment/ equity participation for its reconstruction and had received four proposals. In September 2019, the RBI had superseded the board of PMC and placed it under regulatory restrictions, including cap on withdrawals by its customers, after detection of certain financial irregularities, hiding and misreporting of loans given to real estate developer HDIL.

PMC's exposure to HDIL was over Rs 6,500 crore or 73 per cent of its total loan book size of Rs 8,880 crore as of September 19, 2019. Initially, the RBI had allowed depositors to withdraw Rs 1,000 which was later raised to Rs 1 lakh per account to mitigate their difficulties. In June 2020, the RBI had extended the regulatory restrictions on the cooperative bank by another six months till December 22, 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, PMC Bank's total deposits stood at Rs 10,727.12 crore and total advances at Rs 4,472.78 crore. Gross non-performance assets of the bank stood at Rs 3,518.89 crore at end-March, 2020.

PMC bank scam probe

Founded in 1984, PMC Bank has 137 branches across seven states, 81 of these in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar regions, 10 in Pune and 12 in the rest of Maharashtra. Its customers include small businesses, housing societies and institutions. In the investigation so far, an SIT of the Mumbai Police which is probing the case had registered a case against the former bank management and promoters of HDIL on September 30, 2019. The case for forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy was filed on the basis of a complaint by RBI-appointed administrator. The bank's former chairman Waryam Singh, managing director Joy Thomas and other senior officials, along with HDIL’s executive chairman Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang, have been named in the FIR. Most people named in the FIR have been arrested.