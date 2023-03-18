RBI Guv Stresses On Grievance Redressal System In Digital Payments To Ensure Public Trust

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday, March 18, while addressing a Payment System Operators (PSO) Conference in Kochi, highlighted the importance of the availability and affordability of an expeditious grievance redressal mechanism in digital payments. He also mentioned that the grievance redressal mechanism in the digital payments sector is of utmost importance to ensure and gain public trust.

RBI Governor went on to compare the infrastructure of a physical bank with the Digital space in line with the redressal of grievances. The traditional bank branch model offers a physical place where customers could lodge their grievances but it's different when it comes to Digital Payments as users find it difficult to ascertain the appropriate forum for lodging their grievances.

In most cases, a digital payment user struggle to find the appropriate platform for lodging a complaint and it makes the digital payment option more of a little important for that user. While commenting on the same, the RBI governor, said, "More the struggle undertaken by people in resolving their grievances, the more unlikely it becomes that they would attempt digital payments in the future."

RBI focuses on ensuring public trust

The governor went on to highlight that the reconciliation of transactions by PSOs with the support of the latest technologies is an expeditious method of addressing customer grievances. He also stressed the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) system that has been conceived by the RBI and questioned the PSOs, "how many PSOs have enabled it? Should not the entities embrace such initiatives upfront and enhance customer satisfaction? After all, PSOs deal with public money.”

PSOs in India include the National Payments Corporation of India, Clearing Corporation of India, Cards Payment Networks, ATM networks, Cross border Money Transfer, Prepaid Payment Instruments, Bharat Bill Payment System, White Label ATM Operators, Instant Money Transfer, and Trade Receivables Discounting System.

The increasing use of digital payments in India also brings the risk of potential threats related to data privacy breaches, cyber security and operational resilience. The RBI governor appealed to the PSOs to always take into consideration of online threats and place suitable provisions to combat such risks that can potentially harm the PSOs as well as their customers.

“In this digital age, there is a necessity to constantly upgrade the systems so as to remain relevant and increase efficiency. Legacy systems must be updated to bring them in line with changing realities,” the governor said, adding, “While any system may be presumed to be resilient and safe, a single bad experience of the customer with digital payments may drive him away to other channels or modes of payments. PSOs have a big responsibility here," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

