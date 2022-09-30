In a big development on Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced an increase in the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.9% with immediate effect. This decision was taken by the Monetary Policy Committee in its meeting held over the last three days. He mentioned that the MPC also decided by a majority of 5 out of 6 members to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting growth.

Explaining the rationale for the move, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das remarked, "The global economic outlook continues to be bleak. The financial conditions are tightening and recession fears are mounting. Inflation continues to persist at alarmingly high levels across jurisdictions. The enduring effects of the pandemic and the geopolitical conflict are manifesting in the demand-supply mismatch of goods and services. Central banks are charting new territory with aggressive rate hikes even if entails sacrificing growth in the near term. In this milieu, investor's sentiments have triggered a flight to safety."

He added, "The US dollar has strengthened to a two-decade high. Currencies are facing sharp depreciation pressures. Emerging market economies are confronted with challenges of slowing global growth, elevated food and energy prices, spillover from advanced economy policy normalization, debt distress and sharp currency depreciations. Against this challenging global environment, economic activity in India remains stable. While real GDP growth in the first quarter this year turned out to be lower than our expectations, it was 13.5% and perhaps the highest among the major global economies."

