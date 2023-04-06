RBI Hits Stop Button On Hike; Repo Rate Remains Unchanged At 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday hit the pause button and decided to keep key benchmark policy rate at 6.5% even as inflation is trending above its tolerance level.

The rate hike has been paused after six consecutive rate increases aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022. Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will not hesitate to take action in the future.

While keeping the interest rate intact, Das said core inflation remains sticky. Core inflation generally refers to inflation in manufactured goods. Retail inflation in February stood at 6.44% compared to 6.52% in the previous month. MPC takes into account retail inflation numbers for setting the interest rates.

However, inflation is expected to moderate in the current fiscal. Many institutions, including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, have predicted that inflation would cool down to about 5% this financial year.

For the next fiscal, RBI projected a growth rate of 6.5% as compared to 6.4% estimated in February. In the latest Economic Survey of the finance ministry, growth was projected at 6-6.8% for 2023-24.

Last month, the US Federal Reserve announced another 25 basis points interest rate hike to tame inflation.

With the hike, the Fed has increased the federal funds rate from nearly zero in March 2022 to a range of 4.75-5%. The European Central Bank and Bank of England have also hiked their benchmark rates.

During the concluding meeting of the MPC held on Thursday, RBI Governor Shaktikata Das mentioned that the global economy is facing a renewed phase of turbulence.

"We are witnessing unprecedented uncertainties in geopolitics and economy. Banking and non-banking financial system remain healthy. Policy decisions taken since May 2022 are still working through the system. Economic activity remains resilient; economy expected to grow 7% in FY23. Core inflation remains sticky. Monetary Policy Committee will not hesitate to take any action in future, says RBI Governor after hitting pause button on rate hike," Das said.

RBI marginally raises GDP growth projection for FY24 to 6.5% from earlier estimate of 6.4%. RBI projects 5.2 pc inflation for FY24, 5.1% in Q1. The RBI governor also said that the current financial year points towards softening of inflation; war against inflation to continue until there is durable decline.

"Global economy facing financial challenges in wake of recent bank failures. The RBI has adopted prudent approach towards regulations. The RBI is keeping close watch on turmoil in banking sector in developed countries. Indian Rupee moved in orderly manner in FY23, RBI to remain watchful," Das added.

