RBI Launches Key Surveys To Get Inputs For Monetary Policy

Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday launched the next round of household surveys to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence.

The results of the survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy, the central bank said.

The September 2022 round of Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH) aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities.

The IESH seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes in the three months ahead as well as in the one-year ahead period and quantitative responses on current, three months ahead and one year ahead inflation rates.

The households to be covered under the survey in the cities include Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) to be conducted in 19 cities seeks qualitative responses from households, regarding their sentiments on general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households' income and spending.

The next meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled during September 28-30.