RBI Lifts Business Restrictions On Mastercard; Allows Onboarding Of New Customers In India

After a year of business restrictions on Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 16 lifted restrictions on the US-based payments technology major that were imposed on July 14, 2021.

In an official statement, the RBI said, “In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd. with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018, on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated July 14, 2021, on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect."

Earlier, the RBI had banned Mastercard from onboarding new domestic customers on its network due to non-compliance with local data storage guidelines. The action was taken under RBI's Section 17 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act). The central bank had also ordered Mastercard to extend these directions to all card-issuing banks and non-banks.

The earlier statement of RBI read, "The entity (Mastercard) has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on storage of payment system data, notwithstanding the lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities given."

Why had RBI imposed restrictions on Mastercard?

According to RBI, in April 2018, the regulatory body released a circular on Storage of Payment System Data stating "all System Providers were directed to ensure that within a period of six months, the entire data (full end-to-end transaction details/information collected/carried/processed as part of the message/payment instruction) relating to payment systems operated by them is stored in a system only in India."

"They were also required to report compliance to RBI and submit a Board-approved System Audit Report conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor within the timelines specified therein," the RBI had added.

With this, Mastercard had become the third Card Network on which action has been taken for non-compliance with RBI's directions on Storage of Payment System Data. In April 2021, RBI had imposed restrictions on American Express Banking Corp and Diners Club for acquiring new customers in India for non-compliance with data storage norms.

Mastercard is a payment system operator authorised to operate a card network in India under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act).

