RBI Likely To Maintain Hawkish Stance In Upcoming Monetary Policy Decision

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to keep interest rates unchanged for the third straight time later this week.

The central bank will have to consider the recent substantial rise in prices of vegetables, cereals, and pulses in the country and the US Federal Reserve's decision to resume interest rate hikes after a pause.

The borrowing cost began rising in May last year and was stabilised with the RBI keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent since February. The rate was kept unchanged in the two bi-monthly policy reviews in April and June.

As per a Reuters poll of economists, the RBI will hold its key interest rate at 6.50 per cent through March end.

Mahesh Agarwal, National Head, Wealth, AUM Capital expects the central bank will maintain a cautious and hawkish stance in the monetary policy meeting.

"We expect the RBI to maintain a cautious and hawkish stance in its upcoming monetary policy meeting. The rise in inflation is also causing a rise in food prices, specifically in the price of vegetables in July. In June, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed an inflation rate of 4.81 per cent. Similarly, core inflation in June was lower at 5.1 per cent than 5.2 per cent in May. As a result, CPI is likely to accelerate in the next few months because the erratic effects of monsoon have affected the farmers," he said

Will we see an easing in the policy?

Agarwal said that El Nino-related weather uncertainties could elevate the possibility of a delayed start to the policy easing cycle.

"Floods in the northwest and insufficient precipitation in the south and east have slowed harvesting. The market for cereals is on the rise, both domestically and internationally. In particular, the latter category is impacted by geopolitical developments such as the Black Sea grain trade agreement," he said

"Furthermore, El Nino-related weather uncertainties exist, elevating the possibility of a delayed start to the policy easing cycle. Subsequently, the surprise surge in retail inflation for June has pushed the rate cut possibilities to the next financial year. Hence, We expect RBI to keep the policy rates and stance unchanged in the forthcoming policy," he added.

The government has tasked the RBI to keep the retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

