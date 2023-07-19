RBI Likely To Maintain Status Quo In Upcoming Monetary Policy: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to maintain the status quo in the upcoming monetary policy, said SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara on Wednesday.

"As a bank, we don't don't expect rate cut, status quo is likely to be maintained by the RBI," he said at an event organised by industry body CII here.

The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to be held on August 8-10, 2023.

RBI's June MPC

In its June 8, policy review meeting, the Reserve Bank of India left its key interest rate unchanged for a second straight policy meeting but signalled that it wants to see inflation moderate more while keeping an eye on the monsoon.

The Reserve Bank of India's six-member MPC headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das unanimously decided to hold the repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent and maintained the policy stance as "withdrawal of accommodation" as inflation has been trending below its upper end of the tolerance band of 6 per cent in the last two months.

Inflation target

Das said that headline inflation was above RBI's target of 4 per cent and it was expected to be at the same levels the rest of the year.

The inflation projections were slashed marginally to 5.1 per cent from the earlier estimate of 5.2 per cent for FY24.

"CPI inflation is projected at 5.1 per cent for 2023-24, with Q1 at 4.6 per cent, Q2 at 5.2 per cent, Q3 at 5.4 per cent and Q4 at 5.2 per cent," said the RBI Governor.

Das added that retail inflation has been below the upper threshold of 6 per cent for the last two years.

The MPC meeting in June took place against the backdrop of CPI inflation falling to an 18-month low level of 4.7 per cent in April.

The government has mandated RBI to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The MPC had continuously raised interest rates for six consecutive times. It started with an off-cycle rate hike in May 2022 tracking the surge in inflation rising after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The RBI raised the repo to a 6.5 per cent rate by 250 basis points before hitting a pause button in April amid a cooling inflation of 4.7 per cent in March.

(With PTI inputs)