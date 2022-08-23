RBI Likely To Slow Pace Of Rising Repo Rates In September Monetary Policy: Report

After three consecutive hikes since May this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to slow down the pace of hikes and further will increase the repo rate by 0.25% in September this year during the month's monetary policy, reported PTI citing a report by Deutsche Bank on Monday.

Notably, the central bank had already hiked the repo rate by 1.40% in three consecutive actions since May in response to the uncomfortably high inflation which has been consistently breaching the upper end of the tolerance band set by the Indian government to the RBI. This has taken the current rate to 5.40%.

That being said, the repo rate was hiked by 40 basis points in May which was followed by another 50 basis points hikes in July and August respectively.

"With RBI having delivered significant front-loaded rate hikes thus far, we think the central bank can now resort to hiking rates in clips of 0.25 per cent, particularly if the (US) Fed reduces its pace of rate hike to 0.50 per cent from September onwards", the Deutsche Bank statement noted.

RBI move comes in the backdrop of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting: Report

The Germany-based bank in its report further also states that the RBI will respond to this with a slower pace of rate hikes by basing the expectation on the recently released minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee's last meeting. It highlighted RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's statement during the meeting where he noted that the actions will be "calibrated, measured and nimble" as among the most important factors.

Similar suggestions have been made by RBI executive director Rajiv Ranjan and Deputy governor Michael Patra as well. Speaking over the same, Ranjan asserted that the frontloading of policy actions is expected to strengthen monetary policy credibility and temper the need for aggressive rate hikes in the future.

According to the minutes of the MPC meeting released earlier, RBI Governor Das along with other members proposed a 50 basis points hike in the repo rate and further said that the "policy actions of the central bank would continue to be calibrated, measured and nimble depending upon the unfolding dynamics of inflation and economic activity."



Image: PTI