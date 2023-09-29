Is RBI Likely To Extend The Deadline For Exchanging Rs 2,000 Notes?

Will RBI extend the deadline to surrender Rs 2,000 notes?

Even as the deadline to surrender Rs 2,000 currency notes to banks is near, media reports have quoted unnamed sources who said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to extend the deadline by at least a month.

It says that the central bank has to factor in the non-resident Indians as well as others living overseas. The RBI had initially set September 30 as the deadline for withdrawing all Rs 2,000 currency notes from the system.

On May 19, the central bank announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency bills from circulation, citing it as part of its clean-note policy, and advised banks to stop issuing the bills with immediate effect.

The cental bank said that about 89 per cent of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes were issued prior to March 2017 and are at the end of their estimated life-span of 4-5 years.

"The total value of these banknotes in circulation has declined from Rs 6.73 lakh crore at its peak as of March 31, 2018 (37.3 per cent of notes in circulation) to Rs 3.62 lakh crore constituting only 10.8 per cent of notes in circulation on March 31, 2023," said the RBI on May 19.

In a press release dated August 1, 2023, the RBI said that the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes received back from circulation is Rs 3.14 lakh crore up to July 31, 2023. "88 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have since been returned," the central bank said.

"Data collected from major banks indicates that out of the total banknotes in Rs 2000 denomination received back from circulation, about 87 per cent is in the form of deposits and the remaining around 13 per cent has been exchanged into other denomination banknotes," it added.

On September 1, the RBI said that Rs 2,000 banknotes worth Rs 3.32 lakh crore, or 93 per cent of these currency notes that were in circulation, had returned to the banking system.

Will central bank extend deadline to surrender Rs 2,000 notes?

As of now, there is no confirmation from the RBI regarding any extension of the deadline to surrender Rs 2,000 bills to banks. The final date to surrender the notes remain September 30, 2023, subject to any change by the Reserve Bank of India.