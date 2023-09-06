RBI May Extend Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio With Tweaks: Bankers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may request that lenders continue to maintain additional cash reserves for two more fortnights, with some adjustments to the proportion, as it seeks to keep liquidity tight amid high inflation, according to at least six senior Treasury officials who spoke to Reuters.

The incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) could be reduced to 5-8 per cent in a phased manner from the current 10 per cent, as suggested by four of the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

In August, the RBI instructed banks to hold an I-CRR of 10 per cent on the increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28, withdrawing over 1 lakh crore ($12.04 billion) in liquidity.

This decision is set for review by Friday.

Liquidity surplus

A treasury head at a state-run bank commented, "Liquidity surplus is around the levels that were prevailing when the decision was announced. So discontinuation would be quite abrupt, and the best option would be a calibrated reversal."

The officials noted that the RBI has not sought views from market participants.

In last month's Monetary Policy Committee meeting minutes, RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra expressed concerns about a liquidity overhang, which can pose a threat to the inflation outlook, especially after retail inflation jumped to 7.44 per cent in July. He suggested that the I-CRR is acting as an indirect rate hike, and the RBI could consider lowering the limit, taking into account tax outflows.

Currently, the banking system's liquidity surplus stands at over 1.5 lakh crore due to increased government spending, down from over 2 lakh crore before the I-CRR move.

Citi economists Samiran Chakraborty and Baqar M. Zaidi suggested that any deficit that emerges later in the month due to tax outflows can be bridged through short-term variable repo rate (VRR) auctions. They also added that the RBI could opt to reduce I-CRR to a smaller number, like 5 per cent to increase liquidity.

However, at least two officials from large state-run banks argued that I-CRR should be discontinued, as they expect liquidity to naturally decrease through twin tax outflows in the next two weeks. They expressed concerns that if liquidity goes into a deep deficit, call rates will rise sharply above the repo rate.

Advance tax payments are due around September 15, while goods and service tax outflows are scheduled for September 20, with traders anticipating aggregate outflows of about 2.2 to 2.5 lakh crore.

(With PTI Inputs)